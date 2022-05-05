Falcon’s Beyond to showcase revolutionary LBE Technologies at 2022 Licensing Expo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Falcon’s Beyond Global, LLC a trailblazing, global entertainment company that specializes in intellectual property (IP) creation and expansion, will showcase multiple proprietary technologies at the 2022 Licensing Expo, May 24-26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Three Falcon’s Licensing products, developed inside Falcon’s X-Lab at its Orlando headquarters, will be exhibited:

SpectraVerse attraction systems harness breakthrough projection, optics, and positional tracking custom engineered to display multiple completely unique real-time interactive experiences on the same screen, at the same time. In a mixed reality environment, participants are individually tracked and perspective-matched with their own stereoscopic content, all while still being able to see and interact with each other in the real world. Physical objects allow participants to seamlessly interact in 3D space with the immersive content on screen. As an attraction system, SpectraVerse technology provides innovative interactive walkthrough adventures that can either be configured in multiple rooms for a linear scene-by-scene narrative (SpectraVerse Odyssey) or as a single free-roaming arena (SpectraVerse Quest).

Falcon’s Vision augmented reality headsets bring immersive interactive experiences into physical spaces with incredible capability. The headsets have been custom designed and fabricated to be an intuitive, functional, durable, and hygienic solution with minimal operational friction for high-throughput location-based entertainment venues. Each headset displays real-time interactive content across the entire field-of-view in a stereoscopic format running at 120 frames per second, per eye. The headsets are also equipped with stereo-channel localized audio and haptic feedback.

ON!X interactive theaters integrate real-time content, feedback, and responsiveness all within a 5D theater format, producing immersive and dynamic massively multiplayer video game experiences. Participants are equipped with haptic-enabled physical objects that are 3D tracked to dimensionally interact with the content in real-time. Directly harmonizing with the real-time interactive experience and performance of the participants, premium SFX motion seats provide smooth yet accurate movement in multiple degrees-of-freedom, and feature visceral wind, light, olfactory, discrete audio, and mechanical special effects to engage all the senses.

“We have already helped many of the world’s most iconic brands expand into new forms of entertainment that deepen connections with existing fans and attract new audiences,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond. “We are proud and excited to showcase some of the most innovative, sophisticated technologies in the themed attractions industry that has the power to not only elevate experiential design and immersive storytelling, but also transform location-based entertainment as we know it.” Since its founding in 2000, Falcon’s has collaborated with some of the most respected IP holders on Earth, master planning more than $110 billion worth of development projects, producing revolutionary, award-winning, and immersive experiences, and creating exceptional media content that has lifted global audiences to new heights. Falcon’s Beyond is transforming traditional IP deployment channels with its unprecedented 360-degree IP Expander flywheel, simultaneously unleashing the power of physical and digital story immersion and taking fandom to a whole new level.