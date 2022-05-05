Accelerating into the cashless future: Embed to bring breakthrough innovations at SEA Expo 2022

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is set to bring their latest breakthrough design innovations to the Saudi Entertainment & Amusement (SEA) Expo from May 16 to 18.

Deepening KSA Roots

With a global presence in 56 countries, Embed recognises the importance of the Middle East – with a local office and team in the region as early as 2013. “Our industry is now increasing at an annual rate of roughly 11%. However, in the Middle East, things are moving faster, with a growth of approximately 13 to 14%. We believe the reason for this rapid growth is that the region has consistently recognised the value of entertainment as part of its core strategy and provides world-class experiences to residents and tourists. In fact, the industry is included in His Royal Majesty’s Saudi Vision 2030, with an aim to diversify the country’s resources,” says Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.

The Demand for Cashless Systems

Having a system that is fully compliant with local Saudi system laws, Welsh shares why the KSA market opportunity excites her: “We are starting to see many Saudi entrepreneurs enter the entertainment market requiring a cashless system that can offer as many business modules in a single solution – like SALES, POS, PRIZES, kiosks, readers, wearables, CRM, event bookings, REPORTS, game management, Mobile Wallet, and more, and the Embed system can cater to these multi-attraction entertainment centres.”

Whether it’s simply managing their games or allowing the operator to use the award-winning Mobile Wallet and portal to eliminate costs or overheads, Embed has an integrated system that is designed to enable operators to focus on the guest journey, making it seamless and superior, and driving revenue.

“We have our cashless system up and running for so many long-time KSA customers, partners, and friends. We take pride working as direct partners with our customers – no need for third-party distributors or affiliations to get the job done and offer our customer direct care, support, and training.”

The solutions provider will again champion two of its latest tech innovations at the upcoming SEA Expo at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center:

The cutting-edge self-service KIOSK+, the breakthrough tech innovation of the year, has one of the largest touchscreen displays in the industry, a dramatically sleeker design, and expandable modularity.

Aside from KIOSK+, Embed introduced the Breakaway Game Card, the cutting-edge combination of the traditional game card and wearable media. Guests can simply snap off the removable section of the traditional game card, wear it with a band and reusable toggle, and get in the zone – SNAP. STRAP. PLAY!

“Traditional game cards carve a cult following for FECs and wearable media bring an extra layer of convenience, so why not have both on your wrist? Breakaway game cards can also ease up inventory management at the operator level,” says Rob Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Embed.

Making the Switch

After helping customers on the road to recovery in 2020, Embed is empowering FECs through reinvention and rejuvenation, to make smarter and sound business decision thanks to Embed’s long-running industry leadership, breakthrough tech innovations, data, and outstanding results.

SEA Summit

Catch Embed & Booking Boss Solutions Group CEO Renee Welsh as a keynote speaker at the SEA Summit! Her session will cover the FEC of the Future, what it means for businesses today, and how to take steps to future-proof your business with technology.

Schedule a Meeting

The Embed Mavericks are set to do demos of the new KIOSK+, the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the integrated cloud-based software solution TOOLKIT, the smartTOUCH arcade debit game card reader, and a full range of wearables and game cards from Embed’s famous Bling Trunk at the trade show.

