Illinois’ largest waterpark – Raging Waves – opens for the summer on June 4

YORKVILLE, Ill. — Raging Waves, Illinois’ largest waterpark located at 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, will open to the public on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Celebrating 15 years of delivering family fun for all ages, guests will be able to experience various attractions including 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, relaxing lazy river, 43 private cabanas, and more. Thrill seekers will be able to experience the six-lane mat racing water slide, aptly named Aussie Mat Dash. The first Proslide RallyRACER in Illinois and one of three in the world, the Aussie Mat Dash can be found at the south end of the park, near The Boomerang, Cyclone and the Hungry Croc Restaurant.

“We are thrilled to kick off our 15th season and invite families back to Raging Waves this summer,” said Randy Witt, Co-Owner of Raging Waves. “Offering guests the very best in family fun has always been at the forefront for our team at Raging Waves, and we cannot wait for guests to enjoy all that our waterpark has to offer!”

Sitting on 58 spacious acres just 45 minutes southwest of Chicago, Raging Waves is the perfect place for a day trip, weekend getaway, birthday party, youth group outing, scout gathering, family reunion, and more. Nominated as one of the cleanest waterparks in the United States, Raging Waves takes pride in maintaining a clean facility for all to enjoy.