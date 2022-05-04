Idlewild and SoakZone’s longest season ever kicks off May 7

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild and SoakZone, the “Best Kids Park in the World”, opens its gate for the 2022 Summer Season on Saturday, May 7 featuring the longest operating season in the park’s 145-year history. New special events, live entertainment, character meetups, and new delicious food offerings will be added to fan-favorite rides and attractions to provide a full summer of new adventures and excitement.

“This is going to be the biggest and best season yet with an all-new line up of events to help us celebrate our 145th season,” said Idlewild and SoakZone General Manager Tim Heger. “Our longest season ever gives our guests more reasons to visit, more days to play, more fun in the sun, and more wonderful memories to take home with them. It’s a great time to pick up a Season Pass to experience all the fun over and over again.”

This year’s fun begins two weeks earlier than normal, featuring rides and attractions in Olde Idlewild, Raccoon Lagoon, Kiddieland, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Hootin’ Holler, Jumpin’ Jungle, and Story Book Forest. Special entertainment and character meets will also take place daily at the Hillside Theater starting at noon. The popular SoakZone water park will open Saturday, May 21 when the park begins two Season Passholder Appreciation Weekends (May 21-22 and May 28-29) offering in-park discounts, early access to the waterpark and more. Daily operations start May 28, one week earlier than past seasons.

Idlewild and SoakZone will continue to roll out a loaded events lineup throughout the season, including:

Kids Fest, running June 1 – 26, brings youth activities, entertainment, and beloved children characters to the park. Guests will enjoy scavenger hunts, face-painting, Spin-Art, airbrush tattoos and so much more;

Celebrate America from July 1 – 4 featuring crafters, antique cars, strolling entertainments and Idlewild's annual fireworks display taking place on Sunday, July 3;

Neighbor Days , July 5 – 31 will feature musical talent and tastes from the local region, plus the appearance of Daniel Tiger along with his fellow neighbors from the popular PBS series, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood; and

HALLOWBOO! expands and returns with Halloween-themed fun for the entire family weekends starting September 24 through October 30.

Live, new and returning summer-season entertainment will be provided from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, including a new welcome show to open Story Book Forest at 11:00 a.m. each day. The Once Upon a Time Machine: A Fairy Tale Adventure brings fairy tale characters to life in a magical tale that celebrates classic songs and stories; Daniel Tiger’s Grr-ific Day teaches kids how to try new things and use their imaginations; and Heart of Country will have guests singing, clapping, and toe-tapping along to the hottest country music hits. Idlewild guests can tickle their taste buds, too. Coming new in June, The Mac Shack allows guests to create their own macaroni and cheese bowl, with toppings like chicken, beef, pork, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, a variety of sauces, and more. Returning favorites include The BBQ Pit back in the Hootin’ Holler area with grilled turkey legs, pulled pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, and other BBQ favorites, Boardwalk Pizza, Big Zack’s Sandwich Shoppe, offering freshly made hoagies and salads. Loaded pulled pork nachos, poutine and fried cheese curds will also join the menu alongside the world-Potato Patch Fresh-Cut Fries.