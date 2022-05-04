WhiteWater’s 2022 global project openings

VANCOUVER, Canada — WhiteWater is pleased to announce over 70 project openings in 23 countries ahead of the 2022 season. In addition to water parks and theme parks, these openings include venues such as hotels and resorts, municipalities, and large residential communities, involving WhiteWater’s broad range of products and services, from water slides to water play and water rides, to artificial surf, architectural design, and software as a service. These projects signal a healthy rebound after a difficult two years for the industry and are occasions to celebrate.

Here are some major highlights for this year.

Openings in Asia Pacific

In China, OCT Hunan is making waves with the opening of Hengyang Maya Playa Water Park this summer, and WhiteWater is supplying 12 attractions, from water coaster to kids’ slides to AquaPlay 1050. This is the 11th OCT park with WhiteWater products. In Shanghai, SnowStar Waterpark will open as part of a larger entertainment complex. WhiteWater developed the architectural design of the park and manufactured all the attractions.

With the outdoor water park opening—and winning awards—in 2021, at the end of 2022, Studio City in Macau will open the indoor part, which will be one of the largest indoor water parks in Asia. Here too, WhiteWater is supplying all the attractions.

Openings in Middle East and South Asia

One of the biggest construction projects in the Middle East right now is Qetaifan Island North in Qatar. With 36 water slides, its water park will be entertaining guests in time for the FIFA World Cup. The park will be breaking records—for the tallest water slide tower in the world at 85 meters, as well as for the number of slides coming off a single tower: 12.

Also in Qatar, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha will be adding value for families through a custom AquaPlay and AquaSpray. In Egypt, Marassi Waterpark will impress with not only iconic water slides, but also a FlowRider Double.

Eastwards, Splash Works Water Park in Bangladesh will be opening with 13 attractions from WhiteWater, covering slide, play, and surf.

Openings in Europe

A name synonymous with quality family getaways in Europe, Center Parcs will open its newest property in Domaine des Landes de Gascogne in France with exciting slides in its indoor water park, including Europe’s first Parallel Pursuit and AquaPlay 750, all themed to fit its brand of green family leisure. This is WhiteWater’s second project with Center Parcs.

Westward in Spain, the municipality of Villanueva de la Cañada will be delighting its citizens with a mat racer. Still in Europe, the town of Great Yarmouth in England will open a Marina Centre with leisure facilities, including water slides and AquaForms 200, WhiteWater’s modular water play structure system.

Openings in Latin America

Several hotels in Latin America this year are attracting guests through water park amenities.

In January, Hotel Lagomar El Penon Compensar in Colombia opened new water slides to the delight of families. Similarly, Residence Inn San Juan Isla Verde in Puerto Rico will be opening a water play zone. Mabu Thermas Grand Resort in Brazil will be opening a RainFortress 3, adding to its busy water park.

Openings in North America

First SlideWheel in the Americas

One of the most exciting openings in the USA for the Memorial Day weekend is the first SlideWheel in the Western Hemisphere. Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park in Wisconsin will host this rotating attraction that challenges what one traditionally knows about water slides.

World Premier of Blasterango Battle

Further down south, Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Tennessee will open a one-of-a-kind dueling ride—the world’s first Blasterango Battle, where riders compete side by side on Master Blasters, finishing with special Boomerango walls that will make them feel like they are going over “The Edge.”

More Exciting Openings in the USA

In Florida, Orland World Center Marriott introduced a new slide tower, and SeaWorld’s Aquatica opened translucent AquaTubes called “Reef Plunge.” In New York, LEGOLAND is opening a water playground with AquaSplash toys and AquaPlay 1050. Three Palace Entertainment Parks—Raging Waters Los Angeles, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Wet’n’Wild Emerald Pointe—are promoting the new “Bombs Away” body slides with AquaDrop and Flatline Loop. Wild Rivers in California will have its grand opening with seven complexes, all from WhiteWater.

Openings on the High Seas

The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, set sail on her maiden voyage in March this year, with an amenity that cruise ship insiders have come to love: a FlowRider. Later in 2022, the Carnival Celebration will set sail as the largest ship in the fleet and entertain guests with three water slides and AquaPlay 250.

Forging Ahead in All Markets

“With the attractions industry looking to be back on track from the disruptions of the past two years, WhiteWater is very fortunate to be able to forge ahead with projects that break records, make headlines, and create enjoyment for markets all over the world,” said WhiteWater’s President, Paul Chutter. “Year in and year out, with impressive project openings such as these, we are able to use that experience to guide developers and support parks to provide exactly the ride mix they need, with quality and service they can rely on. That’s why clients come back to us time and time again, as we focus on their overall business success.”