Grant’s Farm opens 68th season on April 30

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Area families can once again enjoy the sights and sounds of one of the region’s most beloved attractions, Grant’s Farm, when it opens for the season on Saturday, April 30th. Now under the leadership of the Busch Family Ownership Group, Grant’s Farm will continue to offer fun family experiences with no admission charge.

Home to hundreds of animals, including many rare species, Grant’s Farm has operated for 68 years. The 281- acre park has welcomed over 30 million visitors over the years at no charge, offering tram tours of the deer park, educational animal shows, and the chance to feed animals, including bottle-feeding baby goats.

“It’s remarkable to think about how many generations of families in our area have been able to enjoy the animals, the shows and of course, the complimentary Anheuser-Busch products at Grant’s Farm,” said Doug Stagner, president of the attraction. “We’re looking forward to hosting guests once again and helping them create new memories with us.”

This spring, Grant’s Farm began offering other private tours that will continue through the end of October. The Private, Behind-the-Scenes Tour includes viewing the Busch family estate home and learning about its history, touring Grant’s Cabin, and feeding the big animals in Deer Park.

The Clydesdale Close-Up Tour gives participants the chance to learn how the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are raised and trained, while trying their hand at grooming. With the Clydesdale Stables Tour, visitors can see the barn and pastures, enjoy snacks and drinks, and explore the merchandise.

The Animal Encounters Tour takes participants to places the public has never visited. Visitors can hold reptiles and see exotic birds and other species in The Animal Care Barn, then follow the tour guide along a walking path to get up-close with show animals and trainers. Ticket holders can also interact with and feed water buffalo, camels, and tortoises.