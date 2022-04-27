May 2022

By | April 27, 2022

The MAY 2022 issue includes:

  • Complete 2022 What’s New Guide
  • Intamin’s Pantheon debuts at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
  • Tidal Surge — an S&S Screamin’ Swing — opens at SeaWorld San Antonio
  • Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul talks with Amusement Today
  • Zamperla provides major ride package to Paradise Pier in Biloxi
  • Thailand’s Jungle Adventure Park opens Wiegand CoasterKart
  • All Speeds from Intamin delivers at Sunac Land Chengdu
  • Vekoma’s Fønix soars at Fårup Sommerland
  • Sartori Rides completes Nova Coaster
  • Funplex Myrtle Beach celebrates first full season
  • Stern Pinball keeps the amusement staple alive
  • Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is back
  • Polin supplies waterslides for New Zealand recreation center
  • Royal Caribbean International expands its exclusive destinations
  • Mack family donates Eurosat coaster train to the NRCMA
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain embraces improvements in amenities
  • Pete Barto launches PB Amusement, LLC
  • Reithoffer Shows refurbishing its fleet for 2022
  • Safety-related vendors exhibit innovations during Gibtown … and much more!
