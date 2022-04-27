May 2022
By amusementtoday | April 27, 2022
The MAY 2022 issue includes:
- Complete 2022 What’s New Guide
- Intamin’s Pantheon debuts at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
- Tidal Surge — an S&S Screamin’ Swing — opens at SeaWorld San Antonio
- Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul talks with Amusement Today
- Zamperla provides major ride package to Paradise Pier in Biloxi
- Thailand’s Jungle Adventure Park opens Wiegand CoasterKart
- All Speeds from Intamin delivers at Sunac Land Chengdu
- Vekoma’s Fønix soars at Fårup Sommerland
- Sartori Rides completes Nova Coaster
- Funplex Myrtle Beach celebrates first full season
- Stern Pinball keeps the amusement staple alive
- Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is back
- Polin supplies waterslides for New Zealand recreation center
- Royal Caribbean International expands its exclusive destinations
- Mack family donates Eurosat coaster train to the NRCMA
- Six Flags Magic Mountain embraces improvements in amenities
- Pete Barto launches PB Amusement, LLC
- Reithoffer Shows refurbishing its fleet for 2022
- Safety-related vendors exhibit innovations during Gibtown … and much more!