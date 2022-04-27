Largest hotel in Arizona set to open in Glendale in late Spring 2023

GLENDALE, Ariz. — VAI Resort, the largest hotel and entertainment destination in Arizona, is set to open in late Spring of 2023. With the mission to bring a water oasis to the desert, VAI Resort will be the premiere daylife and nightlife destination in the country.

VAI Resort will feature over 1,200 luxury hotel suites and rooms, a large state of the art 360-degree concert stage, 13 elevated fine dining concepts, flowing white sand beaches, and pristine Caribbean- blue water. A 52,000 square foot island will be a center point for this unique 60-acre entertainment resort.

Previously announced as Crystal Lagoons, VAI Resort has transformed into Arizona’s first multi- dimensional entertainment mecca.

“Growing up in Arizona, it’s always been my dream to bring some of the best attractions from around the world right to our doorstep,” said Grant Fisher, President of VAI Resort. “From the vibes of Mykonos and Tulum, to the beaches of Miami, to the concerts and parties of Las Vegas, to the ultra- modern attractions of Dubai, we’re bringing the best of the best to VAI Resort right here in the heart of Glendale.”

VAI Resort will host top artists with more than 100 events annually. This one-of-a-kind development features the Country’s largest man-made private party island. The Resort also boasts a 400-foot tethered balloon for guests to take in breathtaking views of the Valley of the Sun. The unique concept and combination of attractions is slated to put the state of Arizona on an international travelers’ list.

“As most Arizona residents head out of state in the hot summer months, VAI Resort will bring the beach and refreshing water to their backyard,” continued Mr. Fisher. “There will be no need to go anywhere else!”

VAI Resort will create more than 1,800 new jobs for Glendale and have a far-reaching economic benefit for the region.

“When you pick your partners well, you can expect great things to happen,” said Glendale City Manager, Kevin Phelps. “That’s precisely what we’re experiencing with VAI Resort. Mr. Fisher’s

increased investment and enhanced vision for this world-class property will truly cement the City of Glendale here in the valley, the state and the country as a top entertainment destination.”

Set to attract travelers from all around the globe, VAI Resort showcases one of the largest 360-degree immersive concert venues in the world designed by TAIT. Concert goers will have the unique opportunity to experience the shows directly from their own private luxury hotel room balconies. With over 170 stage-facing hotel room suites, guests will be able to experience incredible shows like never before.

“TAIT sets the standard for world-class live experiences,” said Howard Weiss, Vice President of

Entertainment. “They truly bring extraordinary ideas to life. Having them as our partner allows us to bring in some of the biggest talent from around the globe. Expect to see show-stopper lineups of A-list performers, comedians, and top of the line DJ’s here at VAI.”

With world-class entertainment, expansive white sand beaches, luxury hotel suites, and experiential restaurants, VAI Resort is truly elevating the hospitality game. In addition, VAI also offers a 20,000 square foot extravagant spa and wellness center, elegant wedding chapel and over 40,000 square feet of flexible ballrooms and meeting spaces.

“Our goal is to pair this amazing new resort with a great service culture, so that our guests enjoy luxury entertainment in a friendly and fun way,” said Mike McLellan, Chief Operating Officer of VAI

Resort. “Across our unmatched range of indulgences, we know you’ll enjoy VAI’s unique hospitality.”

Designed as a truly immersive playground for all ages, VAI Resort will also be home to the first Mattel Adventure Park. Families can also enjoy gorgeous public beaches and endless amusement.