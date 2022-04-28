Europa-Park’s Mack family donates Eurosat coaster train to the NRCMA

PLAINVIEW, Texas. — For more than 28 years, the seven trains of the Eurosat roller coaster were on the move at Europa-Park, carrying more than 80 million passengers from 1989 until November 5, 2017. In the ten months that followed, the popular coaster inside the futuristic silver sphere — which was developed by Europa-Park’s founding father Franz Mack — was completely revised and now offers a significantly improved riding experience thanks to a new track system, technical progress and updated coaster trains manufactured by Mack Rides.

One of these retired trains is now getting a new home, as the Mack family has donated it to the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA) in Planview, Texas. The donated train vehicles have been restored to assure they look their best.

“My father Franz Mack invented and engineered Eurosat with the help of self-made models,” said Europa-Park owner Roland Mack. “He immersed himself in the development of this ride for months. To see one of the Eurosat trains now exhibited in the National Roller Coaster Museum — showing visitors a piece of history of Europa-Park — is a special honor and a great remembrance of my father.”

Since 2009, the museum has exhibited numerous collector’s items such as ride vehicles, designs and specialist literature as a reminder of the success story of rollercoasters. This is the largest historical collection of its kind, which is now being expanded to include its first exhibit from Europa-Park and Mack Rides.

“We are honored to begin a relationship with Mack Rides and Europa-Park,” commented Jeff Novotny, NRCMA chairman. “The Mack family is a foundational cornerstone of our entire industry. Their ride designs, theming and attention to detail have made Europa-Park a benchmark for the world. We jumped at the opportunity to add a legendary Eurosat roller coaster train from Europa Park to our collection. It will help us tell a more global story of the industry through the years.”

•rollercoastermuseum.org

