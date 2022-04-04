Make your Easter egg-stra special at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Have a cracking Easter this year at Blackpool Pleasure Beach! There is something for everyone so whether you are looking for fantastic family fun or thrilling rides we can guarantee an egg-cellent time. Blackpool Pleasure Beach is now open daily and there is plenty for everyone to enjoy.

From April 9th to 17th Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s FY4 area will be transformed into a magical Easter garden. Join Bradley and Bella Beaver as they host a range of fun Easter activities including egg and spoon races, Easter egg hunts, sack races, and lots more. There will be lots of opportunities for lucky guests to win an Easter egg.

Bradley and Bella will also be joined by their friends throughout the event for fun and live entertainment. The Easter Bunny might even make an appearance!

As well as lots of fantastic Easter activities, Blackpool Pleasure Beach has rides and thrills for the whole family.

ICON is due to get twisted this Easter with ENSŌ. In a first for Europe, ICON’s rear seats have been adapted so that riders can spin and twist freely during the ride’s existing thrilling duration. Guests can enjoy preview rides on ENSŌ now.

ICON launches riders with the same acceleration as a Formula One car, rising and swooping through numerous interactions with other rides before hitting a second launch which powers riders high above Blackpool Pleasure Beach. ENSŌ magnifies these thrills and creates a whole new experience for those who dare to get twisted.

With so much to offer there’s something for everyone including Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s incredible line up of rollercoasters, the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and family favourites such as the Ghost Train and Alice in Wonderland, Blackpool Pleasure Beach provides a fun filled day out for thrill seekers and families alike.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach comments, “Easter is always an amazing time at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and marks the beginning of our full season. This year, as well as enjoying a fantastic line up of rides, guests can join in with fun Easter activities.”