All-new casual dining concept Chick Chick Chicken opens today at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood

By | April 4, 2022

Chick Chick Chicken is a casual dining experience with a variety of hand breaded chicken dishes. The restaurant combines a colorful presentation with a nostalgic feeling that highlights exciting, yet familiar flavors. From traditional to the hottest Nashville hot, Chick Chick Chicken serves up a unique sandwich experience.

Sneak Peek at the Menu:

  • Nashville Hot N’ Spicy Sandwich
  • Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
  • Asian Style Chicken Sandwich
  • Classic and Hot N’ Spicy Chicken Tenders
  • Crinkle Cut Fries