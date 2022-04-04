All-new casual dining concept Chick Chick Chicken opens today at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood
By News Release | April 4, 2022
Chick Chick Chicken is a casual dining experience with a variety of hand breaded chicken dishes. The restaurant combines a colorful presentation with a nostalgic feeling that highlights exciting, yet familiar flavors. From traditional to the hottest Nashville hot, Chick Chick Chicken serves up a unique sandwich experience.
Sneak Peek at the Menu:
- Nashville Hot N’ Spicy Sandwich
- Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Asian Style Chicken Sandwich
- Classic and Hot N’ Spicy Chicken Tenders
- Crinkle Cut Fries