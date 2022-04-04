Fun Spot America announces David Heaton senior vice president of operations

ORLANDO, KISSIMMEE & ATLANTA — Fun Spot America Theme Parks is proud to announce David Heaton as Senior Vice President of Operations and will work closely with John Arie Jr, CEO of Fun Spot America. “I’m thrilled to be welcoming David to Fun Spot America,” said Mr. Arie. David brings over 2 decades of leadership and experience leading growth and transformation within the theme park industry. David worked for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment for more than 23 years in different leadership roles, and most recently at Universal Parks and Resorts.

David started his career in 1997 in the Amusement industry. His expertise spans all areas of operations, strategic planning, P&L management, organizational development, quality & safety.

“We are excited to add another seasoned expert to our leadership team and for our entire system to benefit from his impressive experience and operational expertise,” said John Arie Jr.

David has shown double digit KPI improvements for several metrics including guest and employee safety, guest satisfaction, employee satisfaction, park cleanliness, and financial performance. He has sustained continuous reductions in OSHA recordable injuries and guest-related medicals through effective training, revised standard operating procedures, proactive safety leadership, and accountability for safety performance.

David has a strong reputation for leadership agility with a proven ability to manage through complexity. Adept at partnering with cross-functional teams to develop solutions that drive improved performance. Strong disposition towards safety, employee satisfaction, guest service and financial growth.

“David is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Fun Spot America” said Jorge Cabrera, Senior Vice President of People Operations.