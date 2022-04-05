Liseberg presents AtmosFear VR – a next generation VR experience in Europe’s tallest free fall

Liseberg presents AtmosFear VR – a tailored virtual reality experience with a speed of 110km/h in Europe’s highest free-fall ride. AtmosFear VR opens in connection with Liseberg’s premiere on April 23, and will operate until the wooden coaster Balder, which is closed for track-replacement, reopens later this summer.

AtmosFear is a free fall attraction that opened in 2011. With the help of VR devices, the ride will this summer offer a completely unique and tailor-made virtual experience in free fall from a height of almost 100 meters.

“In a sci-fi version of Liseberg, you travel from AtmosFears station through wormholes and galaxies before being dropped almost 100 meters at 110 km / h under attack by robots. It will be one of the most intense VR experiences in the world”, says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

The virtual world has been developed by the German VR company VR Coaster together with Quarryfold Studios. It is synchronized exactly with the physical ride to create an experience for all the senses – completely different from anything else. There are only a handful of free fall attractions with VR in the world – and Atmosfear VR will be the most technically advanced.

“We know that there are many guests who will miss Balder in the first months of the summer season. That is why we are opening Atmosfear VR as a worthy, temporary, replacement”, says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

Atmosfear VR will not be an upcharge but included in the regular ticket price. Premiere April 23, when Liseberg opens for the season.

Facts about AtmosFear VR