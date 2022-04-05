First-look preview of “Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” a portal into the 2.5th Dimension

On Friday, April 1, “ Particle Ink: Speed of Dark ,” an original, immersive experience bringing visitors through a portal into the 2.5th dimension, hosted an exclusive first-look preview for attendees. Guests enjoyed a glimpse of the mind-bending mixed-reality experience and heard opening remarks from Co-Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Tuft and Executive Producer Cesar Hawas.

Inside The LightHouse, visitors also encountered live performances within an otherworldly realm inhabited by characters made of pure light. Upon crossing the threshold into the place where the veil between dimensions is thinnest, guests found themselves within the pages of a living graphic novel—a world created with ink and paper by a grieving Artist.

Sprung from the inventive minds of The LightPoets, “Speed of Dark” will open to the public on April 16 in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District.