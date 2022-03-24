Zachary Stokes joins IAAPA’s public affairs team

Please join in welcoming Zachary Stokes as the new Public Affairs Manager for IAAPA North America. In this new role, he is responsible for supporting IAAPA’s public affairs program of work in the United States and Canada, with emphasis on U.S. state level engagement and grassroots mobilization.

Zach brings extensive experience in legislative management, policy analysis, and coalition building to the position. For the past 10 years, he worked on Capitol Hill supporting Representative Kurt Schrader (OR-05) where he focused on policy issues ranging from science, technology, and immigration to defense and education. Prior to that, he worked for Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts.

Zach earned his undergraduate degree at Florida Atlantic University and his graduate degree at Johns Hopkins University. You can reach him at ZStokes@IAAPA.org.