Magic Aquarium opened with all its wonders

On March 20, an oceanarium in the style of the lost city of Atlantis opened on the territory of the Magic City Theme Park and it’s the first full-scale public aquarium of Uzbekistan executed by Polin Aquariums with turnkey aquarium specialist services.

Magic Aquarium is a kind of underwater museum with living exhibits – the inhabitants of the marine environment. The oceanarium is arranged in such a way that visitors experience the feeling of being a pioneer.

Magic Aquarium is part of Magic City Theme Park and the aquarium’s total area is 2762 m2 with 50 exhibits with approximately 1303 m3 water volume. The zones of the aquarium are Uzbekistan History, Jungle, Touch & Discover, Atlantic Cave, Odd Shape Mariners, Pier, Shipwreck, Shark Hall, Discovery Room, Tunnel (22 meters long), Magic World. The unusual underwater tunnel with 22 meters long, providing the effect of presence and feeling of contact between visitors and fish.

Polin Aquariums started to supervise the construction from the beginning with its engineering team. The conceptual design and storyline of the aquarium were finalized by the Polin Aquariums’ design team. The engineering team supervised the construction of aquarium bodies. Also, Polin Aquariums’ in-house teams applied the waterproofing systems, provided and installed acrylic panels, manufactured, installed, and commissioned the life support systems, manufactured and installed pre-fabricated aquariums, applied all underwater and dry-side theming elements with its theming artisans. Associate with the best efforts of AKFA Group and Polin Aquariums during the pandemic period, construction didn’t stop and the aquarium is successfully finished. Now, Magic Aquarium is ready for an unforgettable magical experience and memories.