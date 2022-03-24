AMOA transitions to new leadership for 2022-2023

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — During its 2022 Annual Membership Meeting in Las Vegas, AMOA elected a new class of directors. The new Class of 2025, consisting of eight operators and distributors from around the country, are:

J. J. Babich , Game Exchange of Colorado, Denver, CO

, Game Exchange of Colorado, Denver, CO Jeff Douglas , Operators Dist. Inc., Archdale, NC

, Operators Dist. Inc., Archdale, NC Chris Hale , Venco Business Solutions, Bland, WV

, Venco Business Solutions, Bland, WV Ryan Harris, Ellis Amusements Inc., Meridian, ID

Ellis Amusements Inc., Meridian, ID Ron Hunt , Betson Enterprises, Sante Fe Springs, CA

, Betson Enterprises, Sante Fe Springs, CA Ira Miller , Red Line Vending, Cedar Rapids, IA

, Red Line Vending, Cedar Rapids, IA Aaron Ramos , ECS Inc. DBA Camden Amusement, Cedar Rapids, IA

, ECS Inc. DBA Camden Amusement, Cedar Rapids, IA Jamie Rust, Amusement Unlimited, Eugene, OR

In addition, the following 2022-2023 AMOA Principal Officers, elected at its Mid-Year Board Meeting in September 2021, took the helm for a one-year term at the conclusion of Amusement Expo International.

President Tim Zahn of American Amusement Arcades, Bloomington, MN

of American Amusement Arcades, Bloomington, MN First Vice President Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending, Cincinnati, OH

of Pioneer Vending, Cincinnati, OH Treasurer Michael Martinez of N2 Industries, Inc., Anaheim, CA

of N2 Industries, Inc., Anaheim, CA Secretary Bob Burnham of Paradise Pinball & Amusement, Loveland, CO

AMOA Officers and Directors whose terms expired at the close of the show were sincerely thanked and recognized for their dedication and service to the association and the industry. They will now join the illustrious AMOA Heart & Soul. The AMOA Heart & Soul consists of the generations of men and women that have served on the AMOA Board of Directors since 1948.