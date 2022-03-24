Roush opens additional facility in Orlando to support theme park industry growth

LIVONIA, Mich. — Roush, a leading global product development supplier, is expanding its Orlando presence with the opening of a second facility to support fabrication, assembly, and testing of products for the themed attraction industry.

Since 2007, Roush’s Entertainment Systems group has engineered, designed, and manufactured ride seat systems, show action equipment, animatronic figures, animated props as well as service parts for the world’s most popular theme park attractions. Roush opened its Orlando Technical Center in 2018 to house its design, engineering, and project management teams.

The new 40,000+ sq. ft. facility represents a significant expansion of Roush’s Orlando footprint, with its Infinity Park location close to their major customers’ operations and area theme parks. The facility is expected to be fully operational in Q4 2022.

“Our existing Roush Orlando Technical Center has proved to be a tremendous success providing engineering services for our local customers,” said Michael Deneau, vice president of Roush’s Entertainment Systems group. “The investment in this new facility signals Roush’s commitment to the company’s long-term growth and diversification strategies by expanding our presence in Orlando, enhancing our ability to serve our customers quickly and efficiently, and strengthening our position in this key market.”

In addition to positioning Roush to better serve its customers in the themed entertainment industry, this expansion will also bring new job opportunities to the Orlando area. The company currently has openings ranging from office administrator to mechanical, electrical, and controls engineers. The new facility will provide excellent career opportunities for those seeking positions as assembly technicians, quality technicians, material handling specialists, project build coordinators, and electrical technicians. For more information regarding employment opportunities, visit www.roush.com/join-our-team/.