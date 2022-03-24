Gateway Ticketing Systems’ Greg Banecker recognized with Paragon Award for marketing excellence

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Greg Banecker, Sr. Marketing Manager from Gateway Ticketing Systems, has been honored by the Northeast Entertainment Association (NEAAPA) with the Paragon Award for Marketing Excellence.

The Paragon Award is presented annually at NEAAPA’s Annual Meeting to a member that has created outreach or advertising pieces that demonstrate unequaled excellence in promotion which can include print, digital or in-person campaigns.

Banecker was awarded for his behind-the-scenes production and promotion of Gateway Ticketing System’s Webinar Wednesdays series, a webinar series that ran from March 2020 to July 2021. The series was designed to help attractions deliver their very best guest experience during the pandemic, whether they were open or closed. It won multiple industry awards, and at its peak saw over 900 attendees tune in weekly to hear hosts Randy Josselyn and Matthew Hoenstine speak with attraction professionals about how they were adapting and improving their guest experience during the heart of the pandemic.

“Gateway Ticketing Systems made the conscious effort to focus on bringing the industry together during the pandemic and provide an avenue for everyone to share ideas, give and take advice, and exchange hope,” says Jamie Flaherty, Key Accounts Manager at Gateway Ticketing Systems.

“Greg and his team worked tirelessly to build webinar attendance from a few dozen to over 900 people from all over the world and within every department of an attraction,” continues Jamie. “I hope we never have to face a challenge like the pandemic again, but I could not be more proud to have worked with Greg and his team throughout that unimaginable time.”

Greg joined Gateway Ticketing Systems in 2018 after many years marketing in the travel and tourism sector. He has been pivotal in ramping up Gateway’s content marketing and automation strategies, which played a large role in the viral success of Webinar Wednesdays.

“I put my heart into these webinars because they really felt like they were helping people through the pandemic,” says Greg. “So, it’s an honor to be recognized by NEEAPA. But I also want to thank my larger marketing team at Gateway who helped immensely with the logistics and promotion of the webinars; my manager Peter Wolf who gave me the autonomy to really run with it; and most importantly to the talented, knowledgeable, and connected cohosts Randy Josselyn and Matthew Hoenstine who are the true reason Webinar Wednesdays became so successful.”

“When we conceived the idea that ultimately became Webinar Wednesdays and assigned it to Greg, we had no idea what would come of it,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway. “But I know Greg, and I knew he would get what we needed done. He often operates behind the scenes, so I couldn’t be happier that he’s being recognized publicly for his hard work on the webinars and his marketing responsibilities in general.”