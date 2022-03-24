Intercard doubles down in Dubai with two innovative software platforms at the 2022 DEAL Show

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is making a big deal at this year’s DEAL, the show that has been guiding the theme park and amusement industries in the MENA region for 28 years in Dubai. Intercard will introduce two innovative software platforms at the first DEAL Show in two years held from 28 to 30 March 2022 at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre.

Intercard’s MENA expert Alberto Borrero will represent the company at show booth #6-C99 where he’ll be demoing the company’s cutting-edge technology including the sales-boosting E-commerce platform and the newest iTellerPlus software that are effective for new and existing customers.

The iTellerPlus software expands the future of self-service kiosks in entertainment centers. Using iTellerPlus guests can buy timed play, gate passes and package deals in addition to game play, and it’s all stored on the same convenient game card.

The software can also be programmed to upsell guests on additional activities (like laser tag) or food and beverage, all based on their initial choices. iTellerPlus also integrates with Intercard’s eCommerce platform, enabling guests to buy services online and redeem them at a kiosk with a printed QR code, eliminating a trip to the center’s front desk to check in.

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard senior vice-president of international sales. “Encounter Zone featured the region’s first debit card system, and Intercard’s continued innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most-used in the market.”

Alberto Borrero will be at DEAL Show booth #6-C99 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. To schedule a demo during the show please contact him at aborrero@intercardinc.com.