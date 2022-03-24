Omni Arena wins VR Bobble Award

AUSTIN, Texas — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, is honored to announce that Omni Arena has won the prestigious VR Bobble Award at Amusement Expo 2022. This award, bestowed by industry expert Bob Cooney, recognizes the most innovative products in the amusement industry.

Omni Arena earned praise for its complete package and its unique player experience including built-in esports competitions that don’t require any efforts from operators.

“Omni Arena was the first product that delivered a complete user journey in a turnkey solution,” said VR expert Bob Cooney. “By incorporating a pre- and post-game experience, Omni Arena extends the experience time, enabling higher ticket prices. And Virtuix’s esports tournaments, offering cash prizes, drive repeat play and destination visits. Virtuix also thought about the employee experience, making a complex system simple to operate.”

Omni Arena has become a commercial success at FECs nationwide, generating high repeat play and average monthly revenues of $15,000. Virtuix has installed Omni Arena at over 50 entertainment venues nationwide.

“We’re grateful and humbled by this recognition,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “We’d like to thank all our customers and partners for helping us bring Omni Arena to reality.”

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Motion platforms inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix.