Intercard shines as the official MENALAC LEA Conference technology sponsor

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is the official technology sponsor of MENALAC’s 5th Leisure, Entertainment & Attractions (LEA) Conference to be held concurrently with the 2022 DEAL Show. After a two-year hiatus DEAL will once again be a live in-person show held from 28 to 30 March 2022 at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre.

MENALAC’s Leisure, Entertainment & Attractions (LEA) conference is by the industry, for the industry. It is an ideal platform to meet, learn from and interact with the leisure industry experts and gain valuable insights on industry best practices. Attendees come to learn from owners, investors and CEO’s from renowned leisure brands in the region and benefit from their vision for the business and its future.

Intercard’s MENA expert Alberto Borrero will represent the company at LEA and DEAL. At show booth #6-C99 he’ll be demoing the company’s cutting-edge technology including the sales-boosting E-commerce platform and the newest iTellerPlus software for new and existing customers.

“Intercard is a proud sponsor and partner of MENELAC. It’s a well-run organziation and the relationships we have built there have been important to our growth in the region,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard senior vice-president of international sales.”It’s these close relationships with our customers and other industry experts around the globe that help us lead the way in cashless technology.”