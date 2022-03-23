Boris backs Blackpool’s Boulevard Hotel

The recent Conservative Party Spring Conference, which was held in Blackpool, saw the party choose Blackpool’s newest luxury seafront hotel The Boulevard as their main accommodation provider. Key members of the Cabinet stayed at the hotel, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Boulevard Hotel, which is part of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, only opened in summer 2019 and due to the pandemic 2022 will be the hotel’s first full season of operation. This make it all the more impressive that the hotel has been selected for use by the Conservative Party in their first conference in the resort for 15 years.

The £12 million Boulevard Hotel comprises 120 stylish rooms, including eight junior suites, two park view suites and eight coastal suites, all with either coastal vistas or direct views of the attractions and rollercoasters. All boast bespoke artwork complemented by materials sourced from renowned British companies, including handmade furniture by Tetrad, Designers Guild fabrics and wall coverings by Andrew Martin.

This superior accommodation is complemented by a 90-seat signature restaurant, The Beachside, which uses locally sourced ingredients to create an array of exquisite dishes from around the globe.

As well as political conferences, the hotel is perfect for families, weekend breakers and those hosting all types of private and corporate events, the Boulevard Hotel has set the standard for luxury accommodation in Blackpool.

The hotel is the newest addition to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach accommodation offering, which also includes the adjacent award-winning Big Blue Hotel. Both these properties are part of the Blackpool Pleasure Beach portfolio which has been operated by the Thompson family since the resort’s inception in 1896.

During his visit, Boris Johnson took advantage of the hotel’s unique seafront location to enjoy a morning run. The resulting photographs, which featured the Boulevard Hotel and Blackpool Pleasure Beach, have been shared by the Conservatives on social media.

On hosting Conservative Party MPs and staff at the Boulevard Hotel, Klaus Spiekermann, General Manager of the hotel comments, “We are delighted that the Conservative Party chose the Boulevard Hotel as their main accommodation provide whilst in Blackpool. Since the Boulevard Hotel opened in 2019 it has rapidly gained a reputation for providing the highest standards of accommodation in the resort so it seems a natural choice for the conference. We hope very much that we are able to welcome back the Conservative Party for future conferences”