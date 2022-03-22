Amusement Expo International wraps largest event in history

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Amusement Expo International (AEI) is proud to announce the highly successful conclusion of its annual conference and tradeshow, following three-and-a-half powerful days filled with product debuts unveiling innovation that will enhance the amusement and entertainment industry and solve the difficult challenges of route operators, distributors, manufacturers, and commercial developers.

More than 160 exhibiting companies, including 32 companies new to the convention, presented the latest in games, technology, and business services for such industries as hospitality, retail, family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and commercial properties. This marked an almost 20 percent increase over 2021 figures. Additionally, overall attendance remained strong this year bringing approximately 3,280 industry leaders to educational sessions, tradeshow exhibits and numerous entertainment events.

“The industry is expected to reach over $53 Billion by 2028, and it’s evident this may be the case based on initial feedback we’ve received from our event,” stated Tim Zahn, AEI 2022 conference chair. “Our carefully curated educational sessions were designed to help reshape the industry and provide solutions for challenging industry issues from employment, customer engagement, industry trends, virtual reality, and beyond. All were very well attended.”

One of the many highlights of the event was the industries popular “Beers & Cheers” event recognizing award winners in several categories sponsored by show hosts American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA). Award recipients included:

AMOA Innovator Awards

Stern Pinball for Stern Insider Connected

Zen One Six Nine Ltd. For VARBox

Valley-Dynamo for Jet Pong

Coastal Amusements for Break the Plate

AMOA Operator’s Choice Awards

Valley-Dynamo for Jet Pong

Amusement Connect for AC Game Prep

LAI Games for Asphalt Legends Arcade 5D DX Simulator

AAMA Awards

Manufacturer of the Year: Raw Thrills

Distributor of the Year: Shaffer Distributing

Supplier of the year: Intercard

Allied Member of the Year: Creative Works

Best Booth Award Winners

1-3 Booths: SUZO HAPP

4-8 Booths: Prominent Technologies (Prominent Games)

9+ Booths: Betson Enterprises

Exhibit sales for Amusement Expo International 2023 have already begun, with AEI returning to Las Vegas March 27-30, 2023. Further details regarding this year’s show, as well as plans for 2023 will be made available in the weeks to come. All are encouraged to visit www.amusementexpo.org for regular updates.