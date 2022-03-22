Six Flags Great Adventure announces wage increase up to $20 per hour for ride operators

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure today announced that it will raise the hourly wage for ride operators up to $20 during its busiest times. Other key theme park positions such as security, lifeguards and landscapers will range from $16 to $18 per hour.

“Most positions will now pay from $15 to $20 per hour, and leadership positions will pay even more. We want to recruit team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service, and it’s crucial that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain these top employees,” said Park President John Winkler. “This wage increase demonstrates our commitment to being the employer of choice for central New Jersey.”

Candidates can gain immediate interviews and land thrilling jobs in more than 10 diverse departments including rides, food service, retail and lifeguarding in preparation for Six Flags Great Adventure’s opening April 2 and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor’s opening May 14. Six Flags Wild Safari opened March 19, and the park is currently hiring tour guides and gate guards.

“We offer an extremely easy, new application process through text, offer virtual hiring and training for efficiency and convenience, and many great perks like paid internships and flexible scheduling. We’re proud to offer job opportunities for team members as young as 14 and advancement opportunities for those focused on career growth. We welcome second wage earners like teachers and bus drivers, and provide great opportunities for senior citizens, too,” said Human Resources Manager Samantha Katcher.

Availability & Eligibility:

Most jobs are available to those 16 years of age and older, with select positions open to 14 and 15 year olds

Most positions range from $15 to $20 per hour

Full- and part-time availability through Jan. 1, 2023

How to Apply:

Complete a job application at www.sixflagsjobs.com; or

Text FUN to 732-307-6688; or

Visit the Six Flags Employment Center in person from 11 am to 7 pm daily

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ. Located next to 607 Monmouth Road, Cream Ridge, NJ, approximately ½ mile west of the main park entrance on Rt. 537

Applicants with employment-related questions can email SFGAHREC@sftp.com or call 732/928-2000 x7072700

Fast-Tracked Hiring & Training: