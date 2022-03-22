Accesso kicks off multifaceted partnership with Pyek Group, powering four North American waterpark

ORLANDO — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Houston-based Pyek Group to serve as the dedicated provider of eCommerce, on-site ticketing and mobile food & beverage (F&B) technologies for the management group’s four North American waterparks: Typhoon Texas Austin in Pflugerville; Typhoon Texas Houston in Katy; Cowabunga Canyon (formerly Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas) in Spring Valley, Nevada; and, Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas in Henderson, Nevada. Through this partnership, accesso solutions are actively supporting 160 salespoints across the four Pyek Group properties.

Consistently ranked among the United States’ most-attended waterparks, Typhoon Texas Austin and Typhoon Texas Houston boast awards from the World Waterpark Association for excellence in safety and operations. Both locations are packed with family-friendly fun for both kids and kids-at-heart, from “The Shootout” – a hair-raising, open-air slide plunging nearly seven stories – to the 480,000-gallon “Lazy-T River” and “The Gully Washer,” a large-scale water bucket and play structure standing more than four stories tall. With expansive tide pools, cabana rentals and a host of varied dining options, Typhoon Texas guests are invited to soak up the fun through general admission, season pass and group reservation ticket offerings.

Pyek Group has also implemented accesso solutions at two Nevada waterparks – Cowabunga Canyon and Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas – which the management group owns and manages through a merger completed in November 2021. Known as “Las Vegas’ summer playground,” the newly named Cowabunga Canyon features more than 25 slides and attractions across a 20-acre property, including “The Tornado” – a slide that catapults riders to a zero-gravity experience – and boasts a variety of dining options, including a unique beer garden concept. At Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas, a lineup of one-of-a-kind water slides and attractions – including splash and wave pools, a lazy river, a splash-and-play area and more – as well as nearly 10 F&B options offer guests plenty of ways to cool off and create an unforgettable on-site experience.

“Pyek Group is pleased to welcome Accesso as our dedicated technology partner to support the operations of our state-of-the-art waterparks,” said Evan Barnett, President of Pyek Group. “In today’s digital environment, it’s crucial to give guests robust, yet easy-to-use, control over their own experiences, and we’re looking forward to making that concept a reality for our valued guests.”

Together, Pyek Group and accesso are streamlining and enhancing the guest experience at all four waterpark venues with the introduction of three distinct solutions:

With support of the fully hosted accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite, Pyek Group is empowered to deliver an easy-to-use eCommerce experience for guests of its North America waterparks, conveniently available via desktop, tablet or mobile device. Pre-trip planning is a seamless experience for guests, with Pyek Group’s ability to deliver personalized up-sell, cross-sell and quick-sell opportunities across its online storefront – from beverage packages to parking passes, cabana rentals and more.

To support on-site transactions, Pyek Group is leveraging the accesso Siriusware point-of-sale ticketing solution, which provides operators with a complete view of their guests' purchasing behavior all on one platform.

point-of-sale ticketing solution, which provides operators with a complete view of their guests’ purchasing behavior all on one platform. With accesso’s guest experience management platform, Pyek Group has enabled mobile F&B functionality across its waterpark properties, providing guests access to mobile ordering and restaurant arrival time booking functionality. The solution gives guests the power to curate the dining experience they desire, with easy access to dining information and menu specifics that they can explore at their own pace – all from the convenience of their mobile device. Once they decide on their restaurant, they can book an arrival time or go straight to ordering their food. When ordering, guests can customize their selections, claim special offers customized for them and choose their preferred method of order fulfillment – from anywhere throughout a venue, at any time and with any device.

“We’re excited to partner with Pyek Group and support their operations in such a forward-thinking way,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. “Through this partnership, Pyek Group is delivering a digital experience the modern consumer craves – one that is intuitive, engaging and designed to maximize the value of their visit.”