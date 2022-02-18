Polin Group welcomes new Business Development Manager

Polin Group is pleased to announce that Matteo Ferrarini has joined the Polin Western Europe team as Business Development Manager in Italy.

Polin Group continues to strengthen its presence around the world. By offering services backed by 48 years of experience in 65 countries, Polin Group is supported by a wide network of offices, partners, and dealers. This global network helps to provide a better service to its partners and customers.

Matteo is an experienced technical and commercial professional with more than 20 years of experience and knowledge in installation, project management, sales, and customer relationship. In his new role, Matteo will build strategic partnerships with potential customers and effectively align and support key business initiatives while working towards growing the waterpark industry in Italy.

Previously, he worked as a Field Engineer and later on as an Installation Manager in the pool installation projects of Myrtha Pools. In 1998, he started working on both technical and commercial sides at the Sport & Tempo Libero unit of Myrtha Pools, which was following the water slides and water parks business of A&T Europe. Matteo’s first collaboration with Polin Waterparks was in March 1998 as part of a major project Myrtha Pools took on. Matteo was appointed as the Commercial Director of Sport & Tempo Libero in 2008 and held that role until he left Myrtha Pools in January 2019. From February 2019 until the end of January 2022, Matteo worked as the Commercial Director of Clax Italia for swimming pool projects. After all these experiences, he will carry out business development for Polin Waterparks in West Europe.

“With his participation to our team, our Polin West Europe office will allow the company to better serve its customers and partners in Italy.” Stated Dr. Baris Pakis, Polin Group’s President. “We are also very happy to have him in our family after spending so many years in the common projects.”