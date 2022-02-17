SeaWorld San Antonio to open the all-new Tidal Surge – the world’s tallest and fastest Screaming Swing – on February 26th and 27th for Pass Members.  Grand opening for all guests on March 5th￼

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — SeaWorld San Antonio will open its much anticipated all-new, world record breaking, high-thrill ride, Tidal Surge, to pass members who will enjoy an exclusive preview of Tidal Surge on Saturday and Sunday, February 26 and 27, a week before the ride’s grand opening. The grand opening ceremony will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, when the ride will open to all guests.

True to the motto “everything is bigger in Texas”, Tidal Surge will be the world’s tallest and fastest screaming swing featuring two pendulum-like arms that will soar progressively higher to a staggering height of 135 feet at its peak. The dueling arms will alternate sides and sway back-and-forth at 68 mph, creating multiple airtime moments that levitate guests out of their seats with each heart stopping swing. Riders’ legs will dangle and hang as they soar over the waterski lake and take in the beautiful views of the park, while reaching multiple negative G moments before plunging back towards the earth. Pass members will enjoy an exclusive preview of Tidal Surge on Saturday and Sunday, February 26 and 27, a week before the ride’s grand opening on March 5.

“We’re excited to add another thrilling ride for our guests to enjoy,” said Byron Surrett, SeaWorld San Antonio Park President. “Tidal Surge will set records and bean exciting addition to our already impressive collection of rides that appeal to our guests who enjoy adrenaline pumping experiences.”

There has never been a better time to buy a pass to SeaWorld San Antonio. Pass members can experience fantastic new thrill rides all year long with unlimited admission to both SeaWorld and Aquatica for all of 2022. For a limited time, guests purchasing a SeaWorld Season or Annual pass get Aquatica for free.

Pass membership includes free parking, Pass Member exclusive events, in-park discounts and more. In addition to the world-class thrill rides and animal attractions, a 2022 Pass offers guests access to SeaWorld’s upcoming signature events including Seven Seas Food Festival, BierFest, Howl-O-Scream and Spooktacular, SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, and the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration. It’s the best deal of the year and only on sale for a limited time.