iROC Ride Operations Audit Excellence Award winning parks announced for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training announced at its recent Ride Camp Safety Seminar the International Ride Operator Certification Audit Excellence Award winners for 2021.

This year’s winners, in no particular order, are: Morey’s Piers, Wildwood, New Jersey; Carowinds, Charlotte, North Carolina; Valleyfair, Shakopee, Minnesota; Gilroy Gardens, Gilroy, California; and Michigan’s Adventure, Muskogen, Michigan.

Of the thousands of amusement ride operators throughout the United States that are trained to perform to the rigorous safety, efficiency, and professionalism standards of the International Ride Operator Certification program, the ride operators at these five parks demonstrated the highest level of performance in each of these areas during their 2021 unannounced iROC certification audits.

“iROC-certified parks show the highest commitment to guest safety and service in the industry, and these five operations teams embody the very best of the best in the amusement industry,” commented Patty Beazley of IRT. “It is an exceptionally special recognition considering the pandemic and staffing challenges that all teams faced last year.”

“It is a privilege to witness these ride operators in action. The focus on safety, both from these parks and their operators, is evident in their training and performance. To achieve this award takes full commitment, teamwork, and real dedication to guest safety,” added Erik Beard of IRT.

The International Ride Operator Certification program requires amusement and water parks to train and adhere to International Ride Training’s proprietary “Ten Critical Components” of ride operations safety, efficiency and professionalism designed specifically to ensure that guests of iROC parks, from small children to seasoned thrill seekers, have the safest and most enjoyable day of their summers. iROC-certified parks also submit to unannounced audits from IRT auditors who gauge ride operator performance on over thirty criteria each ride cycle to ensure that operators are performing at a level commensurate with their training.

Each recipient took home the coveted Golden Thumb statue when the award recipients were honored at the recently held International Ride Operator Safety School — affectionately called “Ride Camp” — at Carowinds Theme Park, February 8–11, 2022.