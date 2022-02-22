Gabriele Geraci is the new business development & supply chain manager of Polin Group

Thanks to Polin’s international structure, organized locally at a global level, Polin has the ability to better understand the dynamics of the unique cultures of its partners and clients. The company’s creative solutions are an added advantage to the projects it delivers in many different countries and in working as part of an international team. With its extensive network, Polin can offer faster and higher quality services for each and every culture in its own language.

Polin Group is proud to announce that Gabriele Geraci who served as the Business Development Manager for Italy for more than a year, has recently been appointed as the Business Development & Supply Chain Manager. Gabriele will continue to provide unique experience in thematic products and will be the point of contact for potential customers within the scope of all theming products. Gabriele will carry out business development and sales of Polin Group projects in Western Europe. He will also carry out supply chain management, procurement management and vendor relations management in Western Europe for Polin Group. Our customers will continue to have the opportunity to experience Gabriele’s solution-oriented project management and after-sales support services as well. We feel confident that our customers are served best when Gabriele is in the field.

Upon completing his “Tourism & Hospitality Management” education at Trento Tourism Academy between 1994-1999, Gabriele worked in the entertainment industry for almost all of his career. Among the companies he worked with are Gardaland (Merlin Entertainments Plc), Alfapark Srl, Theming and Animatronics Industries SA (TAA Group), Scruffy Dog Design, Create & Deliver, A&T Europe Spa. In these companies, he had duties in functions such as sales management, business development, purchasing and subcontractor management. We celebrate his work anniversary and wish a long lasting work life with Polin Group.