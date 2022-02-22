Hersheypark announces two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences for Summer 2022

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park today announced the Hersheypark skyline is getting brighter this summer with two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences that guests can only find at Hersheypark. Guests can take a flavor ride on Jolly Rancher Remix coaster, a first-of-its-kind reimagined coaster for the senses, and enjoy spinning 360 degrees on Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher all-new family ride located next to Jolly Rancher Remix. Both experiences will be open during all four seasons following their summer debut.

New Jolly Rancher Attraction Experiences

One of 15 coasters at Hersheypark, Jolly Rancher Remix reimagined boomerang roller coaster takes guests on a flavor ride by sending them and their senses forward and back on the same flavorful track. Riders of Hershey’s height category (48”) and above will blast through the flavor tunnel, invert six times in 90 seconds and jam to sweet tunes. Each ride is different with five randomized flavor rides like Watermelon or Green Apple, complete with different music, lights and scents for an only-in-Hershey sensory experience. For more information, visit Hersheypark.com/explore-the-park/rides/jolly-rancher-remix.

Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher all-new family ride is located just steps away from Jolly Rancher Remix in the heart of Hersheypark near Storm Runner coaster. Riders of Reese’s height category (42”) and above sit in one of the four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then shifts into gear and mixes in lifts, drops and never-before-seen views while dodging the other riders. For more information, visit Hersheypark.com/explore-the-park/rides/mixd-flavored-by-jolly-rancher.

Best Price Of The Year on Tickets

Hersheypark will welcome guests for another year of fun and chocolate with four unique seasonal experiences – Springtime In The Park event starting April 2, 2022, the summer season from the end of April into September, Hersheypark In The Dark Halloween attraction and Hersheypark Christmas Candylane holiday attraction.

Guests can save more than 35 percent on 1-day tickets to Hersheypark when purchased online with the current Best Price Of The Year offer. Tickets purchased during this sale will be valid on any 2022 public operating day from April 2, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023. To purchase tickets, visit Hersheypark.com/tickets.

Tickets include three parks in one with a wide range of family-friendly and thrill attractions; The Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park open from Memorial Day through Labor Day and celebrating 15 years; and ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park only by accessing the zoo through the Hersheypark bridge during posted park hours. Guests can also enjoy interactive Hershey Character experiences and Our Friends From The Sea performances featuring a rescued grey seal pup named Bowie, who recently joined the flippered family in partnership with Ocean Connections.

2022 Season Passes are available for guests looking to experience an entire year of unlimited visits and unlimited happy. To purchase a Season Pass with four monthly payments, visit Hersheypark.com/tickets/season-passes.php.

Best Rates Of Summer

Families interested in extending their stay in The Sweetest Place On Earth can save up to 40% on a summer getaway at The Official Resorts of Hersheypark with nightly rates available from $229 at Hershey Lodge resort, $299 at The Hotel Hershey luxury accommodation and from $59 at Hersheypark Camping Resort campground with the Best Rates Of Summer.

Guests can enjoy savings with popular summer packages like the 2-Day Stay & Play Package and 3-Night Sweet Stay Package available on select dates from April 1, 2022, through September 5, 2022, at Hershey Lodge and The Hotel Hershey. A Hersheypark Summer Camping Package at Hersheypark Camping Resort campgroundis also available on select dates from April 1, 2022, through September 26, 2022.

Free Resort Benefits include extra morning and evening hours at Hersheypark, front gate shuttle service to an exclusive resort drop-off location, indoor and outdoor pools, resort recreation and activities, and more. For rates and additional information, visit Hersheypark.com/official-resorts/packages.

Entertainment Offerings Around Town

Hershey, Pa., offers world-class entertainment with a full lineup of concerts, Broadway shows and more coming to Hersheypark Stadium, GIANT Center arena and Hershey Theatre venue throughout 2022. For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com.

Hershey is also home to premier dining venues, from casual coffee shops to The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio. Two spas in Hershey – MeltSpa by Hershey day spa and The Spa At The Hotel Hershey resort spa – offer sweet relaxation with chocolate treatments and seasonal collections. Other attractions around town include The Hershey Story Museum on Chocolate Avenue, Hershey Gardens and Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction. For more information, visit HersheyPA.com.