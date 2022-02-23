Adventureland making major increase to seasonal staff salaries

ALTOONA, Iowa — With a little more than ten weeks to go until Opening Day, Adventureland Park is kicking off a major recruitment rush highlighted by a major jump in pay for seasonal Team Members.

Adventureland’s seasonal pay rates will rise as much as $4.50 per hour from 2021 as it seeks to hire more than 1,000 Team Members. New Adventureland Resort owners Palace Entertainment seek to create a dynamic debut season in Iowa featuring more ways to play with nine new rides, and a lot more pay for the key front-line Team Members who deliver the fun.

“We have high hopes for Adventureland long-term and right now,” says Angie Minter, Palace Entertainment Vice President of People & Organization. “To create the best experience for our Guests, we’re not only adding nine new family-focused attractions; we are improving the pay and perks for seasonal workers who are so important to the park’s success.”

Adventureland seeks to hire hundreds of seasonal Team Members for departments including Ride Operations, Food & Beverage, Lifeguards, Games & Retail, and Sanitation. To do so, starting hourly pay rates will see significant increases, varying by role:

Ride Operator and Food & Beverage Cook positions requiring individuals at least 16 years of age will go from an average of $9.50 to $14 an hour;

Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor roles, including those enrolled in intern and college programs, will increase from a range of $9.50 – $11 to $12 – 15 an hour;

Park Services positions will increase from $11 to $15 an hour;

Positions for 14 and 15-year-olds will also increase significantly, from $6.75 to $9 an hour.

New for 2022, Adventureland will create a new culinary division within its Food & Beverage Department to strengthen the quality of its food offerings and service. These new roles will pay $17 an hour. Additionally, all seasonal workers will enjoy an extensive list of perks including free admission on off days, discounted tickets for family and friends, Team Member appreciation events, and bonus opportunities. Team Members also get free admission to other Palace Entertainment parks around the country.

“We want to be the best choice for those looking for work that’s rewarding in many ways,” says Adventureland People & Organization Director April Sauls. “A seasonal role at Adventureland is also a fantastic foot in the door for anyone interested in the amusement, attractions or hospitality industries – so many of our full-time Team Members have turned their summer job into a fulfilling career with us.”