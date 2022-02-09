Blackpool Pleasure Beach gets ready to reopen for the 2022 season

The team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach are putting the finishing touches to the park before it reopens for the 2022 season. With less than three days to go before the gates open on Saturday 12th February for the first of the park’s White Knuckle Weekends, last minute cleaning, paining and polishing is taking place before the gates open for guests.

Images show final preparations are being made by all departments to make sure that everything is perfect for guests at the weekend. Surfaces are being cleaned in catering units, gardeners are finishing displays which will bloom through the spring and summer, and retail units are being prepared and stocked with new items.

Rides such as ICON and SpongeBob’s SplashBash are undergoing final checks before they begin to thrill riders throughout the 2022 season.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach re-opens in 2022 for White Knuckle Weekends from Saturday 12th February until Sunday 27th March. From Saturday 2nd April, the park is open through until Sunday 27th November.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is always ahead of the game when it comes to thrills. In total the park has 10 amazing rollercoasters and there really is something for everyone, including the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster, ICON, the classic Big Dipper, and the thrilling Revolution. Guests can turn their world upside down on Infusion and even experience the thrills of the bobsled run with Avalanche.

Younger guests can join the fun down at Nickelodeon Land and meet all their favorite Nickelodeon characters. Meet and greet with SpongeBob and PAW Patrol, take a spin on SpongeBob’s Splash Bash or ride on the Bikini Bottom Bus Tour then browse around the UK’s only Nick shop and pick up some fabulous Nickelodeon goodies!

Speaking on the park’s 2022 reopening, Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, commented: “Our team have been working extremely hard during the closed season to get everything ready and we can’t wait to open the gates this Saturday for what promises to be an exciting 2022 season.”