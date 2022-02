Photos from the New Jersey Legislature to Christopher Maier, Owner of Land of Make Believe, honoring the park being named one of the Most Iconic Amusement Parks in America and the only one in New Jersey.

Pictured (left to right): Assemblyman John DiMaio, District 23; Assemblyman Parker Space, District 24; Christopher Maier, Owner Land of Make Believe; Assemblyman Hal Wirths, District 24; Senator Steven Oroho, District 24