Virtuix announces 50th Omni Arena installation

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, announced that it has installed the 50th Omni Arena system nationwide at Yakima Family Fun Center in Yakima, WA. Virtuix also reports that it has already lined up another 25 installs for 2022.

“We’d like to thank our customers and partners for helping us achieve this milestone,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Omni Arena has proven to be a long-term winner for our venues, driving revenues and high repeat play stats.”

Nationwide, over 250 people have played Omni Arena at least 10 times. Several four-player teams have already played more than 200 times. To date, Virtuix has paid out over $250,000 in esports prize money to the winners of Omni Arena’s built-in esports competitions.

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Motion platforms inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix.