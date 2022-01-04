Vue Orleans selects Gateway Ticketing Systems for grand opening

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Vue Orleans in New Orleans has chosen to open with Gateway Ticketing Systems® and their Galaxy Ticketing and Guest Experience solution.

Vue Orleans is a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor observatory and cultural exhibit featuring the only 360-degree panoramic riverfront views of New Orleans and beyond. Located in the iconic former World Trade Center building, this state-of-the-art interactive experience is designed to honor, celebrate, and share stories of the diverse cultures that converged to create the magic that is New Orleans.

The team at this brand-new attraction has had experience with other ticketing and guest experience systems at previous venues, and they knew they needed something different. They reached out to Gateway Ticketing Systems to see if Galaxy would meet their needs.

Vue Orleans initially plans to launch with Galaxy Ticketing Point-of-Sale and the eGalaxy Web Store so they can sell tickets onsite and online. They will also leverage Galaxy Connect, the cloud-based platform that will allow them to sell live, gate ready tickets through any number of online travel agencies with just a single integration. Working with travel partners and online travel agencies that are certified with Galaxy Connect will expand the venue’s marketing reach to markets well beyond Louisiana and neighboring states to help drive ticket sales amongst tourists coming from all over the US and abroad.

Finally, Vue Orleans will also go live with CRM Plus, Gateway’s customer relationship management tool that integrates directly with Galaxy. CRM Plus collects data from every guest transaction and updates it on that guest’s contact record, giving venues a better understanding of their behaviors and motivations, and allowing them to provide a personalized guest experience every time.

“When selecting a ticketing solution for our new venture, I was very impressed with Gateway’s experience, scope, and proprietary technology that will ensure our guests’ ticket purchase experience is seamless, enjoyable, and secure,” says David Rand, General Manager at Vue Orleans.

“We’re excited to be working with Vue Orleans and their incredible Operations and IT teams,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “We love working with a brand-new attraction, watching their venue develop, and helping address many of the challenges they face leading up to opening. We’re also proud to be a small part of the grand history of this building and the surrounding area.”

Vue Orleans plans to open and go live with Galaxy in Spring of 2022.