The JANUARY 2022 issue includes:

  • Accesso, Village Roadshow partnership creates model for pandemic reemergence
  • National safety seminars return to in-person format
  • IAAPA Expo 2021 coverage
  • Expanded Safety, Maintenance and Operations section
  • Fun Spot America Atlanta reveals details for major RMC coaster
  • Energylandia creates four-hectare Sweet Valley family section
  • Triotech prepares to debut new Hyper Ride in North America
  • Wild Adventures offering variety of new adventures for 2022
  • The 166th edition of Bloomsburg Fair attendance near 2019 levels
  • IAFE convention returns to in-person event, deemed a success
  • WhiteWater West dual slide package heading to Raging Waters
  • RWS acquires JRA, combined efforts able to provide full-service creativity
  • Woman of Influence: AIMS International’s Mary Jane Brewer
  • Self-service Kiosk+ technology from Embed is compact, modular
  • Communication, patience have benefitted growth of Ucargo
  • Podnology introduces its cubes, domes to amusement industry
  • Skycoaster adding thrills with new Kool Replay video system
  • Tobu Park’s Regina wooden coaster to be renovated by GCII
  • Command Center signs with Legoland Windsor, extends reach to North America … and much more!
