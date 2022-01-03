JANUARY 2022
By amusementtoday | January 3, 2022
The JANUARY 2022 issue includes:
- Accesso, Village Roadshow partnership creates model for pandemic reemergence
- National safety seminars return to in-person format
- IAAPA Expo 2021 coverage
- Expanded Safety, Maintenance and Operations section
- Fun Spot America Atlanta reveals details for major RMC coaster
- Energylandia creates four-hectare Sweet Valley family section
- Triotech prepares to debut new Hyper Ride in North America
- Wild Adventures offering variety of new adventures for 2022
- The 166th edition of Bloomsburg Fair attendance near 2019 levels
- IAFE convention returns to in-person event, deemed a success
- WhiteWater West dual slide package heading to Raging Waters
- RWS acquires JRA, combined efforts able to provide full-service creativity
- Woman of Influence: AIMS International’s Mary Jane Brewer
- Self-service Kiosk+ technology from Embed is compact, modular
- Communication, patience have benefitted growth of Ucargo
- Podnology introduces its cubes, domes to amusement industry
- Skycoaster adding thrills with new Kool Replay video system
- Tobu Park’s Regina wooden coaster to be renovated by GCII
- Command Center signs with Legoland Windsor, extends reach to North America … and much more!