Six Flags Over Texas to celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks

Six Flags Over Texas will bid farewell to 2021 with a New Year’s Eve Celebration– complete with an early fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. launched from the top of the iconic 300-foot Oil Derrick tower.

Six Flags Over Texas is open on New Year’s Eve from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Holiday in the Park continues at Six Flags Over Texas each day through January 2, 2022. Beautiful light displays, outdoor shows, delicious food, and the Holiday Parade will provide guests one last chance to experience holiday magic.

For a limited time, guests can purchase a 2022 Season Pass and visit Six Flags Over Texas for Holiday in the Park in 2021, plus all of next season. For more information, including operating dates and hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.