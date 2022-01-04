SeaWorld Orlando announces all-new Ice Breaker coaster to open February 18, 2022

The moment that our guests have been for is almost here. Get ready for uncharted chills on the all-new Ice Breaker coaster!

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

Pass Member Previews are taking place on various days from January 30 through February 15, depending on individual pass level.