Daniel I. Glosser (1937-2021)

Daniel I. Glosser passed away at 84 on Dec. 3, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. Born and raised in the North American carnival business he worked every summer in/on traveling carnivals all over the USA with his parents Kitty and Ep.

Dan worked four years for two insurance agencies specializing in the outdoor amusement industry after graduating college before discovering his passion for amusement ride sales. Traveling in more than 70 countries around the world as well as every state in the USA for over half a century he sold more than one thousand rides from German, Italian, American, Swiss, French, Dutch, Belgian, Danish, and Spanish ride manufacturers to parks, fun piers plus traveling showmen all over the world.

Dan was a fierce competitor respected by ride manufacturers, their representatives and buyers around the world. Danny, as some preferred to call him, especially enjoyed working with designers of new amusement projects because it enabled him to contribute creatively. Dan’s operational expertise plus intimate knowledge of literally every facet of the outdoor amusement industry was partially why he was so successful and highly regarded. Especially known for his integrity, perseverance and attention to details, his philosophy of helping clients buy vs. selling, served him and his customers well.

Survived by three children and two grandchildren plus two sisters. Dan led a very full life, which anyone who knew him will attest to, his email address says it all: DanTheRideMan.

Donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/The Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Avenue Boston, MA. 02215, Dana-Farber.org; JimmyFund.org 800-52-JIMMY