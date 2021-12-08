Chase Mory promoted to director of operations at Gateway Ticketing Systems

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Chase Mory has been promoted to Director of Operations at Gateway Ticketing Systems. Formerly the Sr. Manager, Delivery Services, Chase now brings his 15 years of attractions and technology industry experience to the Executive Team at Gateway – the leader in ticketing and guest experience solutions for the attractions industry. Chase will now manage the Managed Services, Customer Service, Hardware and Payment, and CRM, Donor and Galaxy Principals teams.

“I am excited about joining the Executive Team and consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity to enhance Operations and support the growth of our employees and company,” says Chase.

Chase joined Gateway Ticketing Systems in 2011 as a Project Manager after five years working in IT at Hersheypark. For three years he project-managed and supported new customer Galaxy implementations including the Museum implementation phase at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

In 2014, he was promoted to Manager, Delivery Services, and then to Sr. Manager in 2017. In leading the Delivery Services team, Chase has been pivotal in growing delivery services from a minor segment of Gateway’s business to an integral portion of their revenue and customer satisfaction. In addition to overseeing the project management and implementation of Galaxy, Gateway’s flagship ticketing solution, he’s also worked on several new offerings capitalizing on trends in the attractions industry: including CRM, Donor management, and numerous new hardware projects.

“I am excited to have Chase as a member of our executive team, bringing his leadership expertise and continued superb focus on efficiency and alignment of our operating business units with him,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Chase’s ability to organize and lead our projects through from initiation to completion is one of his greatest contributions to Gateway.“

Michael Andre continues: “Along the way, Chase always finds efficiencies that drive more revenue and reduce expenses, all while increasing our customer and employee satisfaction. He has driven efficiencies in our hardware delivery, implemented project management tools, revamped our internal services billing processes, and pushed company-level strategic initiatives forward in the areas of process and systems. We look forward to his even broader contribution in the future.”

This promotion further connects Chase to the Boyertown, Pennsylvania area, the town where Gateway was founded and where he has deep family ties. Chase is the great-great-great grandson of Charles A. Mory, the founder of the Boyertown Burial Casket Co., one of the most prominent businesses in Boyertown history. His great-great-grandfather, John M. Schearer, was a long-time proprietor of Yellow House Hotel in Oley, PA; and his great-grandfather, William H. Schearer, owned and operated Mansion House in Boyertown (now a restaurant called Durango’s).

Chase concludes: “I’m honored to hold this leadership position and to represent and inspire the continued success of Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc.”