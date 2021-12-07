Threshold Entertainment pacts with Fremantle to bring Baywatch-themed immersive location-based entertainment experiences to major cities throughout the world

LOS ANGELES — Ever dream of running in slow motion wearing an iconic red bathing suit down the most alluring beach in the world, then diving in the ocean to save terrified victims from a shark attack? Well, that dream has now come true!

Baywatch is back! And the heroic lifeguard is… you!

Threshold Entertainment’s Larry Kasanoff has teamed with Fremantle and Baywatch co-creator, Michael Berk, to launch free-standing, immersive Baywatch “Theme Park” rides in major tourist destinations throughout the world, it was announced today.

Threshold has built numerous global Theme Park attractions based on world-famous IPs such as Marvel, Spiderman, Lego, Star Trek, and Justice League, for parks including Disney, Universal, and Legoland around the world. Now, Threshold will build a Baywatch Theme Park attraction. But it won’t go in a theme park.

Using new technology, Baywatch Immersive Experiences will be located in the world’s most highly trafficked tourist destinations like Las Vegas, Leicester Square in London, Times Square in New York and Xian Tian Di in Shanghai.

“The world becomes our Theme Park,” said Threshold CEO Larry Kasanoff. “Baywatch is one of the most popular TV shows in history that over a billion people worldwide have loved to watch. Now, they can ‘live it’ through our Attraction. We’re elated to be creating this Immersive Baywatch Experience with Fremantle and Michael.”

The Baywatch Immersive Experience features a mood-generating Pre-Show in Baywatch Lifeguard HQ on the most famous beach in the world, preparing you for your final test as a Baywatch Lifeguard in your own tower on the busiest day of summer. You won’t be in your tower long as an array of adrenalin-pumping, life-or-death rescues will demand every ounce of your heroic lifesaving abilities!

The 4D visually-stunning, moving-seat ride will put YOU on a wave runner crashing through pounding surf and slaloming perilous pier pilings! Fearlessly braving fire and flaming debris to rescue victims from a burning boat! Underwater narrowly surviving a lethal shark attack to save an injured baby whale! And more heart-pounding action!

To run in Slow Motion alongside you, and back you up as you heroically save lives, Threshold will launch a worldwide casting search to find a new International Team of athletic and alluring female and male Baywatch Lifeguard.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Larry and his Threshold team to amplify Baywatch from a passive experience watching a TV show, to an active, visceral experience where you actually ‘feel’ the adrenalin rush, exhilaration and euphoria of saving lives as a Baywatch Lifeguard!” said Baywatch co-creator Michael Berk.