Raging Waters LA launching new Bombs Away extreme drop slides in 2022, headlining biggest and best season yet

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — The countdown to Opening Day at Raging Waters LA has less time to go than ever before as Raging Waters readies for its biggest season ever in 2022, featuring the NEW Bombs Away water slides and more great fun.

After a successful bounce-back summer in 2021, Raging Waters LA is counting the minutes until May 21, 2022, one of the earliest Opening Days in park history. In addition to extra days, guests will be able to step up to the park’s new dual-drop thriller, Bombs Away. Sliders will step into enclosed capsules when, without notice, the floor beneath their feet abruptly vanishes and drops them down into two unique experiences – a straight-speed six-story, 70 degree AquaDrop where sliders will reach speeds of up to 30 feet per second, or a twisting, turning loop through a closed-tube 325-foot-long fly-by at similarly supersonic speeds.

“We know our guests have been waiting to blast off in Bombs Away since it was first announced in 2019,” says General Manager Roland Reyes. The slides’ debut was delayed by the covid-19 pandemic. “These drops are over the top, and we are so excited for sliders to step in and see the Bombs Away experience was worth the wait.”

Thrilling rides fresh and familiar are just the start of the fun on tap for 2022. Raging Waters Los Angeles will add a new open-air retail location at the park’s main gate so guests can make sure to stock up on sunscreen, swim trunks and other essentials before soaking up all the extra fun the expanded season will offer. The Raging Waters team is also hard at work in the kitchen developing new food items to satisfy stomachs in between splashes on Bombs Away and other favorites like Aqua Rocket, Kid’s Kingdom and the million-gallon Wave Cove pool.

While the fun may be a few months away, now is the perfect time to make plans by purchasing a Season Pass during Raging Waters’ upcoming Black Friday sales. Starting a week early on Friday, November 19, holiday shoppers can skip the shipping and supply chain concerns with a Season Pass, with budget-friendly tiers from no-frills, all fun to a Platinum Pass that includes access to Castle Park, including their 2021 holiday event, Duke’s Very Merry Village, opening November 26!

Season Passes are up to 20 percent off their normal price during the limited time sale, and are available for purchase on six-month payment plans. Single-day tickets are available as a smaller stocking stuffer.

“These limited time Black Friday specials offer the gift of fun that will create special memories and won’t collect dust in a closet,” says Regional Marketing Manager Jessica Adams. “Getting a Raging Waters Season Pass now allows smart shoppers to save big and enjoy our expanded season, the new Bombs Away attraction, and the special experiences visitors look forward to every year.”