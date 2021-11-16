Leading safety and risk management firms, Mobaro and Ellis & Associates, announce partnership to elevate safety education and competency

ORLANDO — Two of the amusement and aquatic industry’s leading safety and risk management firms, Mobaro and Ellis & Associates, have launched a strategic partnership to elevate education and competency among water park and attraction operators by providing proven, cloud-based software for ride, facility, operations, safety and health, and food and beverage inspections. Mobaro platforms for intelligently connecting teams, routines, tasks and schedules in a digital environment allow operators to achieve transparent, efficient and robust operations in a solution that leaves nothing to chance. Effective immediately, E&A staff will be utilizing Mobaro systems for executing independent water park attraction inspections and due diligence attraction testing and Mobaro will make their 50-plus years of technology and safety experience available to all E&A clients for training and education purposes.

More than 30,000 users worldwide leverage Mobaro safety software allowing them to reduce paperwork, improve record-keeping and reduce human error. As aquatic facilities expand and grow, the variety and excitement being offered guests with innovative new water rides and attractions grows as well. By incorporating a digital solution for maintenance and inspection, operators can improve their own efficiency, making an incredibly safe industry even safer.

“Water park managers are working harder than ever, expanding their competency across departments and disciplines, ensuring the highest level of swimmer safety as well as safety for guests and team members throughout the park,” said E&A SVP and COO Richard “RAC” Carroll. “By incorporating Mobaro’s safety and inspection systems, widely used in theme parks around the world, into our inspection and training programs, E&A brings our clients one more tool helping them to remain on the forefront of safety.”

”By combining the second-to-none expertise from E&A with Mobaro’s leading technology, we are offering the aquatic industry a powerful service to further develop and support safe operations for guests and water park professionals globally”, added Mobaro COO and Co-founder, Christoffer Borup.

In addition to utilizing Mobaro systems for inspection and attraction testing services, E&A staff will have access to a full suite of Mobaro applications while providing inspection education to clients. The partnership between E&A, with more than 750 client facilities around the world, and Mobaro, with 30,000 active users, combines a collective expertise that is incomparable.