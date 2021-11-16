Fun Spot America to reveal ArieForce One roller coaster at IAAPA Expo

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America Theme Parks, Orlando’s only Family-Owned theme park is adding HUGE excitement to its Atlanta, Georgia location with the addition of an action-packed custom Rocky Mountain Construction steel roller coaster, ArieForce One. Riders will soar over 3,400 feet of track, towering 15 stories and flying at speeds up to 64 miles-per-hour. The new coaster will be located near the main gate to the park where guests will have spectacular views of the ride featuring the largest Zero-G Stall in America. “ArieForce One is a tribute to my father and his passion for flying. We will have you believing you’re traveling into space with all of the airtime moments and weightlessness this RMC coaster provides,” said Fun Spot America CEO and Owner, John Arie Jr.

“The addition of ArieForce One is a HUGE milestone for our company and the first of many new Marque rides and attractions yet to come to the Fayetteville, GA park. As a one-of-a-kind roller coaster, custom designed to the topography and layout of Fun Spot Atlanta, no other RMC roller coaster has this combination of elements. The Raven Truss Dive and the Zero-G Roll over the arcade are the first-of-their-kind in the world. In both ride elements the train travels through the center of a uniquely designed truss bridge while twisting at Zero-G,” said John Arie Jr.

Key Features of ArieForce One include:

Themed queue lines based on John Arie Sr’s boyhood passion for flight;

Two state of the art 20 passenger steering axle trains that just scream high speed thrills;

3,400 feet of RMC’s award-winning patented steel lbox track;

A HUGE tension-building ascent up a towering,154-foot lift hill;

Reaching incredible speeds up to 64 mph;

Intense ride elements including a steep, 83-degree first drop and the largest Zero-G Stall in America;

Four exciting inversions including a first ever Raven Truss Dive, two Zero-G Rolls and a 180-degree stall.