Sandcastle launching extreme new Bombs Away drop slide next summer, big 2022 plans begin taking shape

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Pittsburgh’s Premier Destinations for Family Fun – Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone – have plenty of presents to share this season, starting this weekend with Holiday Lights at Kennywood and announcing Sandcastle’s newest water slide: Bombs Away coming in 2022.

Bombs Away is a 305-foot-long freefalling flight of screaming, soaking fun. This extreme new drop slide will debut as a central part of the ultimate Steel City Summer coming to Sandcastle. Sliders will step into an enclosed capsule when, without warning, the floor beneath their feet abruptly vanishes and drops them down into a twisting, turning loop through a closed-tube fly-by down six stories at speeds up to 26 feet per second.

“Guests have been waiting to blast off on Bombs Awayand Sandcastle’s newest attraction is perfect for all water park thrill-seekers,” says Kennywood and Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. “This drop is over the top, and riders will love looping around and around to the splash down.”

Bombs Away is but the beginning of the biggest and best seasons for Sandcastle and Kennywood plus Idlewild and SoakZone. The parks are expanding their operating schedules – including more days and more hours (welcome back, summertime night rides) – with more reasons to visit, including the return of Kennywood’s Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival and Sandcastle’s Jammin’ July Weekends. The two parks, plus Idlewild & SoakZone, will also feature a year full of special events, plus Season Passholder Appreciation Days and other surprises to be shared soon.

“We have huge plans for the parks next year, and we won’t even make people wait until Christmas Day to get some of these gifts,” says Pauls. “Stay tuned for more exciting news very soon.”

Beyond Bombs Away, smart shoppers can skip supply chain and shipping concerns and unwrap another present on Friday: the year’s best deals on 2022 Season Passes. Pittsburgh’s Premier Destinations for Family Fun will launch its Black Friday sales one week early on Friday, November 19. The parks have a special for every stocking: