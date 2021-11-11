Quassy Amusement Park: Some assembly required

Work continued today on the new water coaster raft ride at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Conn. The state-of-the-art attraction will be the first of its type in New England as two-person rafts plunge along its course and are pushed to the top of several inclines by water jets. High-banked turns will add to the thrills when the project opens next spring in Quassy’s Splash Away Bay waterpark. Sections of the elaborate trough system, designed by ProSlide Technology of Canada, are shown after being assembled at the lakeside property. (Quassy photos)