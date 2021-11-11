November II 2021 — IAAPA Expo issue
By amusementtoday | November 11, 2021
The NOVEMBER II 2021 IAAPA Expo issue includes:
- Zamperla introduces its Family Launched Coaster
- Operating playbook changes for Orlando’s family entertainment centers
- Legoland Florida celebrates 10 years
- SeaWorld San Antonio announces S&S Screamin’ Swing
- Margaritaville Biloxi’s new amusement park getting off the ground
- Unique Mega Blaster arcade machine takes second crack at industry
- Lagotronics’ Battle Arena: laser tag competition meets dark ride
- Premier Rides supplies world’s tallest indoor coaster, EpiQ
- Fanta Park Glorious Orient parks soar with Fighter Jet addition
- Frances’s Nigloland adds new Mack Rides attraction
- Six Flags Magic Mountain turns to RMC
- Ahmad joins Embed, guides future of FEC customer experiences
- State Fair of Texas still going strong
- OCT opens Playa Maya in Xi’an
- Dueling waterslide to debut at Aquatica San Antonio
- Skyline Attractions introduces P’Sghetti Bowl
- Accesso expands its partnership with Illuminarium Experiences for Area15
- 3dx enjoys successful year
- Woman of Influence: Holiday World’s Lori Koch
- Amusement Today to offer subscriptions
- San Antonio to welcome industry for 2022 Golden Ticket Awards
- Six Flags Over Georgia refurbishes the historic Mind Bender
- Palace Entertainment has busy off-season
- Aquamen Water Slide Restorations is putting down gel coat … and more!