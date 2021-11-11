November II 2021 — IAAPA Expo issue

By | November 11, 2021

The NOVEMBER II 2021 IAAPA Expo issue includes:

  • Zamperla introduces its Family Launched Coaster
  • Operating playbook changes for Orlando’s family entertainment centers
  • Legoland Florida celebrates 10 years
  • SeaWorld San Antonio announces S&S Screamin’ Swing
  • Margaritaville Biloxi’s new amusement park getting off the ground
  • Unique Mega Blaster arcade machine takes second crack at industry
  • Lagotronics’ Battle Arena: laser tag competition meets dark ride
  • Premier Rides supplies world’s tallest indoor coaster, EpiQ
  • Fanta Park Glorious Orient parks soar with Fighter Jet addition
  • Frances’s Nigloland adds new Mack Rides attraction 
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain turns to RMC
  • Ahmad joins Embed, guides future of FEC customer experiences
  • State Fair of Texas still going strong
  • OCT opens Playa Maya in Xi’an
  • Dueling waterslide to debut at Aquatica San Antonio
  • Skyline Attractions introduces P’Sghetti Bowl
  • Accesso expands its partnership with Illuminarium Experiences for Area15
  • 3dx enjoys successful year
  • Woman of Influence: Holiday World’s Lori Koch
  • Amusement Today to offer subscriptions
  • San Antonio to welcome industry for 2022 Golden Ticket Awards
  • Six Flags Over Georgia refurbishes the historic Mind Bender
  • Palace Entertainment has busy off-season
  • Aquamen Water Slide Restorations is putting down gel coat … and more!
