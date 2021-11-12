From 4 December 2021 to 9 January 2022 Gardaland Magic Winter is back – fabulous decorations and enchanting shows

Tradition dictates that, with the arrival of December, comes the Christmas lights switch-on for Gardaland Magic Winter.

From 4 to 8 December (the long weekend of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception), the weekends of 11-12, 18-19, and 23-24 December, and then non-stop from 26 December to 9 January 2022, fabulous decorations and enchanting shows allow guests to enjoy the magical Christmas atmosphere without missing the fun and thrills of the Park attractions.

Throughout the entire period, the main attractions will in fact be open, along with other equally exciting displays and entertainment for visitors during their visits.

The beloved mascot Prezzemolo, accompanied by dancers, will perform the “Welcome to Magic Winter” Christmas song, while along the streets of the Park can be found marvellous Christmas trees, snowmen, intriguing gingerbread men, and sparkling fairy lights, all sure to spark the Christmas mood in visitors.

But what kind of Christmas would it be without Santa Claus? In Gardaland, it will be possible to visit his Magic Village, in a new and bigger version after the success of previous years.

Already from the outside, a beautiful mountain cabin and a bountiful sprinkling of snow will welcome young guests, who can enter and visit first the room of sweets, where they will be delighted by the aroma of freshly baked cookies, before moving on to the toy factory, where they can admire puppets, model trains and dolls. After making their minds up what to ask Santa for, the children can move on to the post room, where they can write their own letter to take with them to the eagerly-awaited meeting with Santa Claus. The man himself awaits them in the next room of his cosy cabin, ready for a priceless souvenir photo.

The wonderful experiences do not finish here: from the ice skating rink (this year located at the Souk) to Gardaland Memorabilia, the beautiful display of models of the most iconic attractions at Gardaland and some unique items from the Park’s history, right up to the masterpieces of the model railway at Winter Express, set up at the English Village.

Also Miniland, the large site inside LEGOLAND® Water Park Gardaland where the most iconic Italian monuments have been constructed in LEGO® bricks, will remain open for visits during Gardaland Magic Winter.

Then there are also many themed shows to get you in the festive mood.

At Gardaland Theatre, “The fabulous Christmas Emporium” is being staged, an original and fascinating fairy-tale told in the form of a live musical with amazing dance routines, moving songs, fabulous costumes, enchanting scenery and incredible acrobatic routines. One innovation lies in the presence not only of the child star of the show and 4 fantastic gymnasts, but also a live orchestra, with 14 members selected from among the very best professionals, for the entire show. The costumes are also magnificent and rich in minute detail, created with hundreds of metres of different fabrics from all over Europe, and other materials with specifically printed designs.

The “Christmas Tree” show is offered for children at the Teatro della Fantasia: Prezzemolo is super-busy getting ready for the holidays when he realises he can’t find his Christmas tree! His friends will help him in a new fantastic adventure.

The colourful nuances of Mexico will arrive with “Los Mejores Deseo” at the Hacienda Miguel, a place where the parties are always cheery and with a great beat: an exciting show with live music from wonderful singers. For fans of a traditional Christmas, there will be a Christmas Carols session, with the best-loved Christmas songs performed live, along with wonderful dance routines at Buffalo Stage.

During the Christmas holidays, good food is a must-have in Italian homes, and Gardaland is no exception: kürtőskalács, giant marshmallows ready for toasting, chestnuts, Christmas cookies, mulled wine and lots of other delicious goodies to tempt visitors into a tasty snack. It will also be possible to enjoy a chocolate sampling tour at the themed stands, with mouth-watering menus and lots of lip-licking treats.

The grand finale of the fairy-tale days in Gardaland Magic Winter comes with the theatrical moment of the switching-on ceremony at the Albero di Prezzemolo in Fantasy Kindom – decorated for the occasion with thousands of dazzling lights. The event will culminate in the arrival of Santa Claus as picturesque snow falls around him. The show is repeated at 5.45pm and 6pm to allow all guests to attend.

During Gardaland Magic Winter, there will be a combi ticket for 25 euro for adults and 22 euro reduced price, which will include Gardaland Park, Miniland and also Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the themed aquarium that houses over 5,000 sea creatures, specially decorated for Christmas.

The Park and Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium will be open from 10.30am to 6pm from 4 to 8 December, on the weekends of 11-12, 18-19, and 23-24 December, and then non-stop from 26 December to 9 January 2022.

Gardaland Hotel and Gardaland Adventure Hotel welcome guests to the stay of their dreams. An online offer is already available which allows a 20% discount on the package and includes one night’s stay with breakfast, 1 entrance pass to Gardaland Park and one to Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium; a second entrance pass is offered free of charge.

On Christmas Day, the Wonder Restaurant will host a grand lunch open to both guests and non-guests with, of course, gifts for the children from Santa Claus, and a fun show in the afternoon.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, on the other hand, a special package has been created for hotel stays from 30 December to 1 January, including 2 nights’ accommodation, two entrance passes to Gardaland Park and two entrance passes to Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium. The offer includes the Hollywood-themed New Year’s Eve Dinner on 31 December, with entertainment, table-based fun and a lavish menu.