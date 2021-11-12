Semnox granted U.S. patent for Radian Smart Wristband

Semnox Solutions announced today that its newest wearable technology, Radian Smart Wristband has been awarded a US patent for its feature-rich and ingenuous innovation. The Radian wristband is a game changer for the entertainment industry with its remarkable functionality and easy-to-implement features.

The Radian Wristband is an RFID enabled, rechargeable device which can alert the wearer with system-controlled time-based events through dynamic light patterns, haptic touch/vibration, and sound. The potential for this new solution is huge. Some initial implementation examples include notifying guests and staff at the Trampoline Parks, Soft Play Areas, Laser Tags, Skating Rinks etc. about status of player activity time, notifying patrons at the restaurant when the food is ready to pickup or notifying party guests when it is time to cut the cake!

Semnox will be at the IAAPA Expo Trade Show at Orlando (November 16th to 19th 2021). Join us to see the Radian Wristband in action!